Sudal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sudal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 11.42% to Rs 34.83 crore

Net profit of Sudal Industries reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.42% to Rs 34.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 121.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 33.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 144.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales34.8339.32 -11 144.11159.85 -10 OPM %8.44-13.48 -5.05-4.09 - PBDT2.25-10.76 LP -1.80-28.51 94 PBT1.78-11.24 LP -3.59-30.90 88 NP1.14-11.24 LP 121.18-33.38 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

