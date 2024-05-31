Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Ridhi Synthetics rose 3.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 233.33% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.11 0 0.430.43 0 OPM %-9.09-36.36 --2.33-4.65 - PBDT0.370.28 32 1.900.43 342 PBT0.330.28 18 1.860.43 333 NP0.290.28 4 1.500.45 233

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 14.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Anjani Synthetics standalone net profit rises 120.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Sudal Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story