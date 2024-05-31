Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.59% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net loss of Mediaone Global Entertainment reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.59% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.58% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.17% to Rs 19.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.435.94 -9 19.8221.35 -7 OPM %2.2126.94 -25.8324.50 - PBDT0.121.53 -92 5.085.15 -1 PBT-0.211.19 PL 3.743.80 -2 NP-0.211.19 PL 3.743.80 -2

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

