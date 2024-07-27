Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit declines 53.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.75% to Rs 709.89 crore

Net profit of Spandana Sphoorty Financial declined 53.36% to Rs 55.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.75% to Rs 709.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 511.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.709.89511.6243.9167.9479.46163.7275.05160.5455.71119.45

