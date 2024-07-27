Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eraaya Lifespaces update on acquisition of Ebix Inc.

Eraaya Lifespaces update on acquisition of Ebix Inc.

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eraaya Lifespaces shared the updates on the status of the acquisition process of Ebix Inc., wherein an amount of USD 14 Million (Rs 117 crore approx) has been remitted on by the Consortium 26 July 2024; making it a total of USD 35.75 Million (Rs 299 crore approx) paid till date.

Further USD 6.60 Million (Rs 55 crore approx) and (+) USD 14 Million (Rs 117 crore approx) will also be paid within July 2024 and the balance Final Payment will be made within August 2024.

The bid submitted by the consortium led by Eraaya Lifespaces had been approved and accepted as the highest and best bid for Ebix and declared as the winner following the auction process overseen by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court at an ascribed enterprise value of USD 361 Million (Rs 3,009 crore approx).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The acquisition will be effectuated through Ebix's Plan of Reorganization proposed in its Chapter 11 proceedings, subject to ongoing negotiations among the consortium, Ebix, and Ebix's creditors and other stakeholders. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court had allowed the Plan of Reorganization to be sent to creditors for voting and scheduled a hearing to consider approval of the plan.

The acquisition includes 100% of the equity in Ebix by the Consortium which includes assets and certain liabilities in the worldwide subsidiaries of Ebix.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Latest LIVE: NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting begins under chairmanship of PM Modi

RBI imposes a monetary penalty on three payment system operators

About 151 GW green capacity under implementation in India: Pralhad Joshi

TikTok collected data on issues like abortion, gun control: US Justice Dept

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: India pins medal hopes on shooters

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story