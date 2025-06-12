Ashoka Buildcon tumbles as GST notice triggers search & seizure operation

Ashoka Buildcon declined 4.43% to Rs 208.20 after the company informed that Goods & Service Tax (GST) department has served a notice for search & seizure operations at its office premises in Nashik.The notice was issued under Section 67 of Maharashtra (GST) (MGST) Act, 2017. However, the regulatory filing did not specify the nature of the alleged violation or contravention.
The company clarified that the development has not impacted its normal operations. It also stated that, at this stage, any financial or other impact cannot be ascertained.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.1% to Rs 432.23 crore despite a 11.7% decline in net sales to Rs 2,694.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app