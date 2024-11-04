SPARC drops as Q2 net loss widens to Rs 107 crore

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) slipped 5.09% to Rs 205.10 after the company reported net loss of Rs 107.28 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 86.08 crore in Q2 FY24.

Net sales declined 39.29% year on year (YoY) to 12.86 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expenses rose 3.43% YoY to Rs 120.07 crore in September 2024 quarter.

Employee benefit expenses was Rs 38.48 crore (up 25.3% YoY), professional charges stood at Rs 30.75 crore (down 26.58% YoY), clinical trial expenses at Rs 25.53 crore (up 40.2% YoY).

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on continuously improving standards of care for patients globally through innovation in therapeutics and delivery.

