Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 16.47% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 1329.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1329.401142.492.753.1224.6328.4920.4024.4715.2118.21

