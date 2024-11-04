Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 1329.40 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 16.47% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 1329.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1329.401142.49 16 OPM %2.753.12 -PBDT24.6328.49 -14 PBT20.4024.47 -17 NP15.2118.21 -16

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

