Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.89% to Rs 231.08 crore

Net profit of Kogta Financial (India) declined 14.53% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 231.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 186.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.231.08186.5257.8862.5643.6749.5639.7446.4329.5934.62

