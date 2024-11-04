Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit declines 14.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.89% to Rs 231.08 croreNet profit of Kogta Financial (India) declined 14.53% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.89% to Rs 231.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 186.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales231.08186.52 24 OPM %57.8862.56 -PBDT43.6749.56 -12 PBT39.7446.43 -14 NP29.5934.62 -15
