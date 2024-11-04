Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 107.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.28% to Rs 12.86 crore

Net Loss of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reported to Rs 107.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 86.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 39.28% to Rs 12.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.8621.18-800.23-431.87-104.01-83.24-107.17-86.42-107.33-86.42

