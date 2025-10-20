Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2025.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd tumbled 15.72% to Rs 1120.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 199 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 9.10% to Rs 50.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78178 shares in the past one month. Shiva Mills Ltd lost 7.19% to Rs 64.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1561 shares in the past one month. Gallantt Ispat Ltd. plummeted 5.17% to Rs 601.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14173 shares in the past one month.