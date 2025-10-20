Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. and DSJ Keep Learning Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2025.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd tumbled 15.72% to Rs 1120.05 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 199 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd crashed 9.10% to Rs 50.83. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78178 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd lost 7.19% to Rs 64.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1561 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. plummeted 5.17% to Rs 601.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14173 shares in the past one month.

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd fell 5.17% to Rs 2.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20169 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UTI AMC slides as Q2 PAT tanks 53% to Rs 113 crore

Ceat rises after Q2 PAT jumps 48% YoY to Rs 202 cr

US stocks record steady gains for week

Indices trade with moderate gains; media shares advance

Volumes soar at CEAT Ltd counter

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story