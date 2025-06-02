Roadways India standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 16.10 crore

Net profit of Roadways India rose 10.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.32% to Rs 1.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 60.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.