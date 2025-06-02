Lexus Granito (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.49% to Rs 20.97 crore

Net profit of Lexus Granito (India) reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.49% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.21% to Rs 75.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.