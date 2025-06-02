Sree Maruthi Marine Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.72% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.72% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.