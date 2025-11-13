Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet inducts five additional Boeing 737 aircraft

SpiceJet inducts five additional Boeing 737 aircraft

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
SpiceJet has bolstered its fleet with five additional Boeing 737 aircraft, including one Boeing 737 MAX, marking a total of 15 inductions in just over a month. This includes 14 planes added on damp lease (including two 737 MAX) and the successful ungrounding and reactivation of a Boeing 737 MAX from the airline's grounded inventory.

With these additions, SpiceJet's operational fleet now stands at 35 aircraft. All five newly inducted planes have commenced commercial operations, significantly enhancing connectivity on high-demand domestic and international routes.

The rapid expansion provides a major boost to SpiceJet's winter schedule, responding to surging passenger traffic during the festive and holiday season. As of September 30, 2025, SpiceJet was operating 100 daily flights. With these latest additions, the airline's daily operations have now surged to 176 flights per day.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

