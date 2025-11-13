Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. recommends interim dividend

Board of East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. recommends interim dividend

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Of Rs 0.5 per share

East India Drums & Barrels Mfg. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12 November 2025, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity Share (i.e. 5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

