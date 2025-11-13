Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends interim dividend

Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends interim dividend

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Of Rs 5 per share

Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 12 November 2025, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity Share (i.e. 250%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

