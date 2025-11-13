Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel Ltd Surges 1.99%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Tata Steel Ltd Surges 1.99%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Tata Steel Ltd has added 6.92% over last one month compared to 5.38% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.04% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 1.99% today to trade at Rs 182.2. The BSE Metal index is up 1.14% to quote at 35332.62. The index is up 5.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Zinc Ltd increased 1.93% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 19.98 % over last one year compared to the 8.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 187 on 29 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.6 on 13 Jan 2025.

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

