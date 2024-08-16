Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SPML India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of SPML India reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.07 -71 OPM %-150.00-28.57 -PBDT-0.03-0.02 -50 PBT-0.03-0.02 -50 NP-0.03-0.02 -50

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

