SPML Infra bags Rs 1,438 crore water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission

SPML Infra announced that it has secured a Rs 1,438 crore order in a joint venture with JWIL Infra (SPML leading with 51%) from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan.The project, awarded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to strengthen water supply infrastructure across the region, the company said in a filing. The scope includes comprehensive construction works along with 10 years of operations and maintenance (O&M).
Once completed, the project will provide safe and reliable drinking water to more than 1.5 million residents of the Dholpur and Saipau blocks. The contract covers construction of an intake well, raw water reservoirs of 10 and 12 million cubic meters on the Chambal River, laying of 712 km of pipelines (100 mm to 2000 mm diameter), building 21 elevated service reservoirs, and setting up raw water pumping stations.
Abhinandan Sethi, Managing Director of SPML Infra, said, "We are honored to partner with the Government of Rajasthan on this vital Jal Jeevan Mission project, which will provide safe drinking water to more than 1.5 million people in Dholpur. This order reflects the governments confidence in SPML Infras ability to deliver critical water infrastructure with lasting impact. With its comprehensive scope and long-term O&M responsibility, this project goes beyond construction; it is about ensuring reliability, resilience, and healthier lives for the people we serve."
The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.3% to Rs 12.12 crore on a 24.6% decrease in net sales to Rs 155.91 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
SPML Infra is in the business of infrastructure development.
The scrip rose 0.56% to Rs 293.15 on the BSE.
