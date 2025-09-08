Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra bags Rs 1,438 crore water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission

SPML Infra bags Rs 1,438 crore water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission

Image
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SPML Infra announced that it has secured a Rs 1,438 crore order in a joint venture with JWIL Infra (SPML leading with 51%) from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The project, awarded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, aims to strengthen water supply infrastructure across the region, the company said in a filing. The scope includes comprehensive construction works along with 10 years of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Once completed, the project will provide safe and reliable drinking water to more than 1.5 million residents of the Dholpur and Saipau blocks. The contract covers construction of an intake well, raw water reservoirs of 10 and 12 million cubic meters on the Chambal River, laying of 712 km of pipelines (100 mm to 2000 mm diameter), building 21 elevated service reservoirs, and setting up raw water pumping stations.

Abhinandan Sethi, Managing Director of SPML Infra, said, "We are honored to partner with the Government of Rajasthan on this vital Jal Jeevan Mission project, which will provide safe drinking water to more than 1.5 million people in Dholpur. This order reflects the governments confidence in SPML Infras ability to deliver critical water infrastructure with lasting impact. With its comprehensive scope and long-term O&M responsibility, this project goes beyond construction; it is about ensuring reliability, resilience, and healthier lives for the people we serve."

The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.3% to Rs 12.12 crore on a 24.6% decrease in net sales to Rs 155.91 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

SPML Infra is in the business of infrastructure development.

The scrip rose 0.56% to Rs 293.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vibhor Steel Tubes gains on bagging Rs 3-cr order from YNM Pan Global Trade

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 1.87%

Sobha Ltd Spikes 1.95%

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

Dr Reddy's Labs UK facility flagged with 7 USFDA observations

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story