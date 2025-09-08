Amber Enterprises India Ltd Slips 1.87%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 3.8% over last one month compared to 5.69% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.31% rise in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd fell 1.87% today to trade at Rs 7644.85. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.02% to quote at 62388.62. The index is up 5.69 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 0.29% and Havells India Ltd lost 0.14% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 2.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.