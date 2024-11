SPML Infra consolidated net profit rises 3741.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.73% to Rs 188.57 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra rose 3741.18% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.73% to Rs 188.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 253.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.188.57253.906.800.0916.051.7715.781.1513.060.34

