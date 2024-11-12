Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 62.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.35% to Rs 223.14 crore

Net profit of Orient Technologies rose 62.63% to Rs 15.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 49.35% to Rs 223.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 149.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.223.14149.418.428.1720.4813.5319.4112.2815.069.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News