SPML Infra signs exclusive agreement with Energy Vault, USA

SPML Infra has signed an exclusive agreement with Energy Vault, USA; a global leader in sustainable energy storage solutions. The said agreement is set to fast-track the manufacturing and deployment of Energy Storage Systems in India through a technology transfer to SPML. By adopting Energy Vault's cutting-edge B-VAULT Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) technology and VaultOS EMS software, this partnership will drive the growth of the country's green energy sector. Localized production and deployment will enhance India's energy infrastructure, improve grid stability, and support the seamless integration of renewable energy. Ultimately, this collaboration will increase the availability of reliable and affordable clean energy for consumers nationwide.

This agreement is expected to facilitate multi-gigawatt hours (GWh) of BESS deployments by SPML to contribute to India's renewable energy scale-up and energy storage needs, with a minimum volume of 500 MWh over the next 12 months and a minimum targeted BESS volume of 30-40+ GWh to be manufactured over the next 10 years. Through this partnership SPML will leverage the cost efficiencies of localized manufacturing, as well as SPML's deep market expertise, to deliver industry-leading competitiveness within India's growing energy storage market.

Engineered to meet the short to medium duration energy storage requirements, B-VAULT is a suite of fully integrated battery energy storage solutions designed for reliability, flexibility and energy sustainability. The Innovative enclosure architecture provides customer optionality with both battery and inverter suppliers, while unique AC-coupled and DC-coupled configurations provide the drop-in flexibility needed for any project. Advanced safety and cyber security features combine with native VaultOS EMS integration and competitive project pricing to deliver on customer needs.

