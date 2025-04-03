Bajaj Auto registers sales of 3.69 lakh auto units in March'25

Bajaj Auto has recorded total sales of 3,69,823 units in March 2025, which is higher by 1% as compared with the sales volume of 3,65,904 units sold in March 2024.

While the companys 2-wheeler sales stood at 3,15,732 units (up 1% YoY), commercial vehicle sales added up to 54,091 units (up 4% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys total domestic market sales and export sales for March 2025 were 2,21,474 (0.5% YoY) and 1,48,349 units (up 2% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on a 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,806.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.17% to currently trade at Rs 7896.30 on the BSE.

