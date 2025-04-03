Stock Alert: M&M Financial Services, MOIL, Central Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services estimate the overall disbursement at approximately Rs 15,480 crore, YoY growth of approximately 1% in Q4 FY25 and for FY25 disbursement at approximately Rs 57,850 crore, a growth of around 3% YoY.

MOILs manganese ore production increased 2.7% YoY to 18.02 lakh tonnes, manganese ore sales increased by 3.3% YoY to 15.87 lakh tonnes in FY25.

Central Bank of India reported a 7.18% increase in total deposits to Rs 4,12,665 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 3,85,011 crore as on 31st March 2024. Total business jumped 10.75% YoY to Rs 7,05,196 crore as on 31st March 2025.

ESAF Small Finance Bank total deposits jumped 17.16% to Rs 23,277 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 19,868 crore as on 31st March 2024. Gross advances increased 1.08% YoY to Rs 18,975 crore as in 31st March 2025.

Punjab National Bank reported a 13.6% increase in global advances, totaling to Rs 11,17,407 crore as on 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 9,83,325 crore as on 31st March 2024. Global deposits jumped 14.3% YoY to Rs 15,65,744 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a Rs 593.2-crore contract with the Indian Air Force for maintaining the Akash Missile System, which it had previously supplied.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike across select models starting 8 April 2025, citing rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature enhancements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News