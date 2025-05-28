Oriental Rail Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 3.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 41.21 crore

Net profit of Oriental Rail Infrastructure declined 3.29% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 41.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.32% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.74% to Rs 153.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

