Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 165.81 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 1.00% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 165.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.94% to Rs 41.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 660.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

165.81177.34660.73647.0112.6512.4310.4510.6818.5818.8560.4458.7417.1717.4954.8953.6112.8112.9441.0039.83

