Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.50% to Rs 165.81 croreNet profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 1.00% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 165.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.94% to Rs 41.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 660.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
