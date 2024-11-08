Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 70.23% in the September 2024 quarter

SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 70.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 2.68 crore

Net profit of SPS Finquest declined 70.23% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.682.88 -7 OPM %79.8584.72 -PBDT2.052.28 -10 PBT2.042.27 -10 NP1.535.14 -70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric Q2 results: Loss narrows to Rs 495 crore as sales jump

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

PFC Q2 results: Profit up nearly 9% to Rs 7,215 cr on higher revenue

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

PKL 2024 matches on Nov 8: Kabaddi match live timings, streaming, telecast

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story