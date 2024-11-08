SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 70.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 2.68 crore

Net profit of SPS Finquest declined 70.23% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.682.8879.8584.722.052.282.042.271.535.14

