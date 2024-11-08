SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 70.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.94% to Rs 2.68 croreNet profit of SPS Finquest declined 70.23% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.94% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.682.88 -7 OPM %79.8584.72 -PBDT2.052.28 -10 PBT2.042.27 -10 NP1.535.14 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News