SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 26650.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of SPV Global Trading rose 26650.00% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 224.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.224.23156.578.842.5017.182.3615.570.685.350.02

