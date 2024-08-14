Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit rises 26650.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Sales rise 43.21% to Rs 224.23 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading rose 26650.00% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 224.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales224.23156.57 43 OPM %8.842.50 -PBDT17.182.36 628 PBT15.570.68 2190 NP5.350.02 26650

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

