SRF consolidated net profit rises 24.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.23% to Rs 4215.17 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 24.60% to Rs 526.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 4215.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3505.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.36% to Rs 1250.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1335.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.21% to Rs 14358.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12910.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

