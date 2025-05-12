Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.33% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net Loss of Sar Auto Products reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.33% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.10% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.29% to Rs 13.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.305.39 -57 13.9720.04 -30 OPM %11.746.12 -13.319.63 - PBDT0.520.69 -25 2.812.67 5 PBT-0.040.29 PL 0.731.52 -52 NP-0.35-0.06 -483 0.421.17 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Benchmarks snap 2-day losses; Nifty crosses 24,900 level

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Board of Usha Martin appoints director

Arvind to acquire 26% stake in Torrent Urja 28

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story