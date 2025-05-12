Sar Auto Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.33% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net Loss of Sar Auto Products reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.33% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.10% to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.29% to Rs 13.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.305.3913.9720.0411.746.1213.319.630.520.692.812.67-0.040.290.731.52-0.35-0.060.421.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News