Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 129.23 points or 0.5% at 25768.61 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.98%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.06%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.54%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.54%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.25%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.84%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.03%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 430.17 or 0.85% at 51336.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 273.73 points or 1.85% at 15037.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.4 points or 0.4% at 23248.75.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 262.49 points or 0.34% at 76667.48.

On BSE,2241 shares were trading in green, 1568 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News