Energy shares fall

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Energy index falling 29.56 points or 0.27% at 10942.4 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.98%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.39%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.06%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.73%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.61%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.54%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.54%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.4%).

On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 7.48%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.25%), and Coal India Ltd (up 2.21%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 430.17 or 0.85% at 51336.93.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 273.73 points or 1.85% at 15037.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.4 points or 0.4% at 23248.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 262.49 points or 0.34% at 76667.48.

On BSE,2241 shares were trading in green, 1568 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

