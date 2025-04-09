SRG Housing Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd and Themis Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2025.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd crashed 12.06% to Rs 316.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 696 shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 627.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37248 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd lost 9.67% to Rs 454.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23853 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd shed 9.36% to Rs 269.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84817 shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd slipped 8.79% to Rs 116.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24863 shares in the past one month.

