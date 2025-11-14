Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network standalone net profit rises 8200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 241.73% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network rose 8200.00% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 241.73% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.341.27-16.5917.32-1.310.21-1.330.1714.110.17

