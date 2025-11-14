Premium Capital Market & Investments standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 3.14 crore

Net profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.142.543.502.760.110.070.110.070.020.07

