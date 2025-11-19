Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in FSP Design

RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in FSP Design

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RPSG Ventures said that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of 40% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, at an enterprise value of Rs 455.17 crore.

The consideration for the acquisition of the aforementioned stake will be payable in cash.

Accordingly, a share subscription has been executed between the company, FSP Design, Messrs. Falguni Shane Peacock, Shane Jude Peacock, Hemen Rashmi Vimadalal and Siddharth Bharat Gandhi.

The company has also executed a shareholders agreement with FSP Design, Falguni Shane Peacock and Shane Jude Peacock.

Further, the company also has the right to acquire an additional 10% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, within 18 to 24 months from the completion of the proposed transaction.

FSP Design is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of apparel and accessories through their luxury brand Falguni Shane Peacock / FSP and other associated intellectual properties sold at retail outlets via exclusive brand outlets, multi brand outlets stores and online sales in India and overseas. The company had recorded revenue of Rs 91.75 crore during the financial year 2024-25.

RPSG Ventures stated that the acquisition of strategic stake in FSP Design will enable the company to foray into the luxury couture and lifestyle segment, and will be a significant milestone towards its objective of building a diverse portfolio in the luxury fashion and lifestyle space.

RPSG Ventures is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group. The company holds investments in entities of the group operating in various sectors such as IT-related services, business process outsourcing, FMCG, real estate, etc. The company also ventured into sports business in FY21 through its subsidiaries, owning teams in different sports such as cricket, football and table tennis. The company also provides IT consultancy and support services to group entities in the power vertical (engaged in electricity generation and distribution) and generates stable income out of the same.

The scrip shed 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 820.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Baromters pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,950 mark

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story