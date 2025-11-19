Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Choice International rose 1.66% after the company's subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Service (CCSPL) has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultant, strengthening its advisory and consultancy capabilities across key infrastructure sectors.Ayoleeza Consultants is a two decades old reputed consultancy firm engaged in providing specialized advisory consultancy services in areas such as Railways & Metros, Road & Highways, Bridges, Tunnels and Urban Infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries. The company currently manages live orders worth over Rs 200 crore along with its partners, with about 69% of these projects being time-based payment contracts, ensuring steady monthly revenue.
Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of Indias transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has also bid for consultancy tenders worth over Rs 350 crore in railway projects and Rs 150 crore in roads & highways, which are presently under evaluation, indicating strong prospects for future order wins.
Arun Poddar, group CEO of Choice International, added: We are delighted to welcome Ayoleeza Consultants into the Choice family. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to scale our public sector consulting business, create long-term value, and contribute to the nations growth through participation in key public sector development projects globally.
Choice International provides services like broking & distribution, investment banking, financial services, etc. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.1% to Rs 55.23 crore on 14% increase in total income to Rs 284.10 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app