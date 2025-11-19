Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Choice International rose 1.66% after the company's subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Service (CCSPL) has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultant, strengthening its advisory and consultancy capabilities across key infrastructure sectors.

Ayoleeza Consultants is a two decades old reputed consultancy firm engaged in providing specialized advisory consultancy services in areas such as Railways & Metros, Road & Highways, Bridges, Tunnels and Urban Infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries. The company currently manages live orders worth over Rs 200 crore along with its partners, with about 69% of these projects being time-based payment contracts, ensuring steady monthly revenue.

Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of Indias transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has also bid for consultancy tenders worth over Rs 350 crore in railway projects and Rs 150 crore in roads & highways, which are presently under evaluation, indicating strong prospects for future order wins.

Arun Poddar, group CEO of Choice International, added: We are delighted to welcome Ayoleeza Consultants into the Choice family. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to scale our public sector consulting business, create long-term value, and contribute to the nations growth through participation in key public sector development projects globally.

Choice International provides services like broking & distribution, investment banking, financial services, etc. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.1% to Rs 55.23 crore on 14% increase in total income to Rs 284.10 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

