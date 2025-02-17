Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.033.92 3 OPM %17.1224.23 -PBDT-0.180.09 PL PBT-0.77-0.47 -64 NP-0.77-0.47 -64

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

