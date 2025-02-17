Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.81% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.033.9217.1224.23-0.180.09-0.77-0.47-0.77-0.47

