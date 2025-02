Sar Televenture consolidated net profit rises 193.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.28% to Rs 83.46 crore

Net profit of Sar Televenture rose 193.38% to Rs 12.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 128.28% to Rs 83.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.83.4636.5617.5212.9416.194.6914.484.3112.854.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News