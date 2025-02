Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 64.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 35.57 crore

Net profit of Sprayking declined 64.99% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.35.5732.652.9517.643.455.562.625.101.183.37

