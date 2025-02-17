Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silverline Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Silverline Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Silverline Technologies reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.41 -100 OPM %021.95 -PBDT-0.920.09 PL PBT-0.930.08 PL NP-0.930.08 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sar Televenture consolidated net profit rises 193.38% in the December 2024 quarter

Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit declines 21.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit declines 64.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Senco Gold consolidated net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story