Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 74.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries declined 74.52% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

