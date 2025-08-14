Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.89% to Rs 11.08 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries declined 71.11% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.89% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.11.088.53-21.03-24.383.105.831.694.681.153.98

