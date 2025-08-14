Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 6.27 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International rose 5.63% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.276.1255.0259.152.151.921.251.020.750.71

