Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 3471.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.82% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 3471.43% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.82% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 139.51% to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 13.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.272.03 12 13.7513.84 -1 OPM %30.84-24.63 -47.4941.69 - PBDT4.331.04 316 13.788.01 72 PBT3.59-0.12 LP 10.193.91 161 NP2.500.07 3471 7.883.29 140

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

