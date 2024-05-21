Sky Industries standalone net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 21.41 crore

Net profit of Sky Industries rose 172.73% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 163.84% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 82.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

