Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Motors standalone net profit rises 6608.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Motors standalone net profit rises 6608.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindustan Motors rose 6608.33% to Rs 16.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50740.00% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Motors reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 52.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers end flat, private banks drag

Pound Steadies Above $1.27 Mark Ahead Of UK Inflation Report

Singapore Exchange Market ends lower

Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.1%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story