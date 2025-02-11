Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore

Sri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.822.8822.5334.721.403.490.672.5402.22

