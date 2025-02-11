Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore

Sri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.81% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.822.88 -37 OPM %22.5334.72 -PBDT1.403.49 -60 PBT0.672.54 -74 NP02.22 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 17.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 43.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 24.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Grasim Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 3.93% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story